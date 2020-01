Joining us today is Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Department of Conservation. We're talking about spotting bald eagles in southwest Missouri, and some events where you can learn about these amazing creatures!

LITTLE ACORNS: REGAL EAGLES: -DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020 - 1:00 PM TO 2:00 PM -LOCATION: SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER -NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED (AGES 3 TO 6)

BIRDS: A FESTIVAL OF EAGLES: -DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020 - 10:00 AM TO 3:00 PM -LOCATION: STELLA VETERAN'S MEMORIAL PARK -NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED (ALL AGES)