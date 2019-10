This October, at the Joplin Panera Bread bakery-cafe, 25 cents from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold will be donated to Hope4You Breast Cancer Foundation to support its mission and programs. On Friday, October 18, Panera Bread will be donating 100% of all Pink Ribbon Bagel sales to Hope4You.

Today Jenny Parker, Michelle Wood, and Danielle O'Dell tell us how you can order bagels and what local programs you'll be supporting by doing so.