WEB EXTRA: It was September 18th, a normal Local News at Noon Show. Just before we are about to go come back from commercial for our National News segment, Chase tells me "I think there's a wasp in the studio."

Now watch closely as that wasp lands in my hair, while I'm reading. I felt it in my hair, but thought to myself, "I'm just imagining it, right?!" Well turns out, it certainly wasn't imaginary. I swatted my hair frantically as soon as the story ran.