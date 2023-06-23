https://www.facebook.com/events/916590019675191

Book Signing

Saturday, June 24, from 6 8 p.m.

Books and Burrow

212 S Broadway St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

(620) 238-5330

Free and open to the public

TALKING POINTS FROM THE BOOK:

Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure tells 86 Kansas stories. The state`s motto, Ad Astra Per Aspera, To the Stars Through Difficulties, describes many of the featured individuals. Here are some of them:

Clyde Tombaugh of Burdett, the man who discovered Pluto. C.L. Brown, founder of Sprint Corporation. Groundbreaking photojournalist and filmmaker Gordon Parks. Lyda, Helene, and Ida Conley, whose perseverance led to the establishment of the Wyandot tribe`s Huron Cemetery as a National Historic Landmark.

