April Apple of Today’s Eye: Nancy Pharris

Local News Today
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s time to introduce you to our April apple of Today’s Eye Teacher! This teacher has done so much to keep her students engaged and their parents encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even though she can’t be with her students physically, it’s clear that her efforts are being felt. So even though chase and I couldn’t surprise her in-person, we found another way to thank our winner this month with all her fellow teachers looking on.

Without further adieu, let’s meet Mrs. Nancy Pharris of Fairland Middle School!

