For October’s Apple of Today’s Eye we are in Riverton to thank Ladonna Hughes for her positive role as a teacher and member of the community. From everyone here at KSN, thank you Mrs. Hughes!
Click here to nominate a teacher at your local school for next month!
Apple of Today’s Eye: Mrs. Hughes – Riverton High School
