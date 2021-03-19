Anti-Asian Attacks

ATLANTA, Ga. — 6 of the 8 victims in that deadly shooting-spree near Atlanta this week were of Asian descent. And while there are still are unanswered questions about the suspect’s motives – the killings are intensifying fears of growing discrimination, harassment and physical attacks against Asian-Americans.

NBC’s Sarah Dallof reports.

Attacks on Asian-Americans as brazen as they are disturbing A New York man beaten as he entered the subway.

“He just came up and hit you?”

Ming Teoh: “Yes.”

In California a woman grabbed by her hair outside a train station the perpetrator shouting racial slurs..

President Joe Biden: “It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop”

A recent analysis by the center for the study of hate and extremism found that while hate crimes in 16 of the country s largest cities declined overall last year. Those targeting people of Asian descent rose by almost 150-percent. Experts and advocates testifying before congress Thursday.

Daniel Dae Kim / Actor:

“What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter.”

The website “stop AAPI Hate” received nearly 3,800 reports of discrimination harassment and assault from march of last year to February of this yearThe majority submitted by women…

Dr. Michi Fu / Clinical Psychologist:

“What s also distributing is that no one is intervening at some of these places, so people can feel like they will literally die while people around them are witnessing this horrific act.”

Clinical psychologist doctor Michi Fu says the impacts are physical and mental and affect the Asian-American pacific islander community at large.

Dr. Michi Fu: “You start to wonder if there’s a place for you or your loved ones in society.”

Health experts encouraging those affected to seek help or support and practice self-care..

Calling on allies to step up.

Dr. Michi Fu / Clinical Psychologist: “If it is safe enough to speak out, please do so because we are, we are really looking at a pandemic of racism.”

Taking action to end one pandemic amid another.

Sarah Dallof, NBC News.

“Psychology Today” recently published an article outlining how to practice self-care if you’re experiencing racial stress. You can find that link here.