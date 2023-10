Dave Smith, Joplin radio & TV personality and teacher, has written and produced a Christmas show, “An Evening in Kringle City.”

Connect2Culture’s website that has the info and ticket sales.

An Evening in Kringle City

Written and Produced by David M. Smith

Friday, December 1st, 2023

Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Joplin

7:00pm (Doors open at 6:30)

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-17)

Tickets available at connect2culture.org or 417-501-5550

Recommended for ages 6 and up