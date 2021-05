DIAMOND, Mo. -- Roger Hirshey of Diamond matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the May 22 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on May 22 were 3, 19, 27, 37 and 40, with a Powerball number of 8.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pump N Pantry, 45 Highway 59, in Diamond.