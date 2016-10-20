Local mother spreads story to prevent drunk driving

It was Mother’s Day 2008. A young man with his whole life ahead of him was just walking across the street. No one could have guessed, he would never make it home.

“My son’s body was propelled 135 feet. His left leg was found 200 feet from his body,” said victim impact panel speaker Kelly Riemann.

A 19-year-old traveling home from a graduation party, hit Daniel Riemann at 70 miles-per-hour. Afterwards, investigators say he left the scene without stopping.

“It took us 4 days to find out what had happened to my son,” said Riemann.

The day Kelly’s son was buried, the teen driver was arrested for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. He was later sentenced to 7 years in prison, but ended up only being in the rehabilitation unit. He was released after 120 days.

“He’s free. And he gets to spend Mother’s Day with his mother and I don’t have daniel, for the rest of my life,” said Riemann.

Despite the continuous pain, Riemann travels all over sharing her story so teens can see first hand the ever-lasting damage that can be caused by drinking and driving.

“When they hear my story, I hope that, at least on of them will think twice before they get behind the wheel because drunk driving is a completely avoidable crime,” Riemann explained.

“Not only if you make this decision you could yourself or hurt somebody, or even worse. With the stress and the court cost, all the penalties that come along with it. The embarrassment and shame that you’re going to be drug through the mud, for making the decision. Think twice,” said Justin Noel, Pact Coalition Vice Chairman.

So regardless if you think you can, if it’s inconvenient if you don’t, do not drink and drive.

“If you could just change the mindset and say ‘hey, it’s not worth it,'” said Noel.

“He had a whole life in front of him and it’s not fair that anyone took that away from him. He left one day, and he never got to come home,” said Riemann.

It’s now been a little more than 8 years since Kelly’s son Daniel passed.