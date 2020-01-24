Local ministry brings hope to inmates

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local non-profit ministry gives inmates the chance to communicate with their families through greeting cards.

Steven Torgeson was in jail for 1 year.

Steven Torgeson, Forge-Watered Gardens Participant, said, “You’re know you’re isolated from your family and your friends, you feel pretty stuck and its not a happy situation.”

To keep families together during a stressful time, inmates are given Christian-based greeting cards to send to loved ones.

“It’s important to remember that are in jail, I guess, or in prison, and it really does affect the situation for them.”

Recently, Torgeson joined the Forge-Watered Gardens program.

He and others toured the faculty that sends the greeting cards.

Jamie Myers, Forge-Watered Gardens Program Director, said, “The opportunity to impact people around the world is pretty amazing when you think of just little ol’ Joplin.”

The American Rehabilitation Ministries Prison Outreach spreads the message of god to those behind bars locally and globally.

Joe Garman, ARM Prison Outreach, said, “I never dreamed in a thousand years it would be this big.”

The non-profit ministry sends more than 3.5 million all occasion cards to inmates.

“These beautiful multi-colored cards are really something prisoners really treasure.”

The goal is keep prisoners in touch with the outer world as well as give them a sense of hope for a happier ending.

“I want them to see that one man who’s being obedient can do things that will impact thousands of people,” said Myers.

“When you get these cards and you’re able to communicate with your family and stuff, you would be surprised how much it improves your mood and makes you feel more controlled of your situation,” said Torgeson.