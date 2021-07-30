Local middle school students recently celebrated completing a summer enrichment program

JOPLIN, MO – Local middle school students got the chance to celebrate an enriched summer experience.

Friday afternoon marked the completion of the 3rd summer enrichment program from the Compass Academy Network.

The program took place over the past month on the Thomas Jefferson campus in Joplin.

Area students from 6th to 8th grade focused on developing their social and academic skills.

“The aim is really to have a toolbox that we’re consistently adding tools to, when students come to a normal school setting, they’re really are able to face each challenge with more confidence and efficacy.” Says Clayton Carnahan, CAN Program Director.

Students received a $45 certificate to use on school supplies for the upcoming year as a reward for completing the program.