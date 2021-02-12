Local middle school in semi-finals of STEM competition

MONETT, Mo. — Monett Middle School has been named a semi-finalist in a national STEM contest from Samsung.

Its Solve For Tomorrow contest encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, and math. Monett 8th grade students will be creating a mask sanitization station. And they hope to earn some more cash for their school in the process.

The semi-finalist schools that make it to the top 20 win $65,000.

Le Ann Struckman Science and Social Studies Teacher, said, “I’m super proud of the kids. It’s just great to see them just get so intrigued in science or engineering at this young of an age like this is the age you can really take them and get them interested into science before they get to high school and they can like you know understand the process of maybe go in future careers of engineering.”

Monett is one of 75 semi-finalists. It’s already earned $15,000 – along with a Samsung Galaxy Note-20.