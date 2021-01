PINEVILLE, Mo. — The OCH Pineville Medical Clinic is starting the new year off by extending its hours

Starting Saturday they will be open every Saturday from 8:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

The clinic is accepting all insurance and will provide care for anyone in need.

If you have any questions or want to book an appointment you can stop at the clinic on US-71, or call the number on your screen.