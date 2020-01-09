Local man shaves head for a good cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a case of hair today and gone tomorrow for a member of an area Rotary club.

Mike Moore is a member of the Webb City and Carl Junction Rotary Club.

His club committed to ringing bells during the holiday season to raise money for the Salvation Army of Joplin.

He couldn’t make it that day but issued a challenge to fellow club members.

Raise three thousand dollars or more and he would shave his head.

They did that and then some, and today was his chance to make good on that promise.

Mike Moore, Shaving Victim, said, “I really didn’t think they’d be able to do it, I did taunt them a little bit, but I was out of town and I got the call that Saturday night and they said, ‘are you ready?’, and I said ‘yeah,’ not only did they reach the three thousand but they doubled it.”

Michael Wiggins, Rotary Club President, said, “Salvation Army does a lot better when they have volunteers collecting the money, versus paid staff, you got your friends and you’re not going to let them go by without putting a little bit in the pot so we have a very generous club.”

Thanks to some additional donations since that day, the final tally for the money raised by the club turned out to be just over $8,000.

Moore says it was worth the sacrifice to raise the money.

Christina Lawson with C and K Salon donated her time to perform the cutting.