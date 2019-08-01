Local man named to VFW statewide leadership position

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin man has been named to a statewide leadership position with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Along with his wife, Ted Donaldson helped found a local organization called Compass Quest. The original goal was to help end veteran suicide, but it now has many other purposes. His work in the community has drawn the attention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He has now been named as chairman of the statewide VFW Employment and Homeless Veterans Committee.

“Coming up with uh recommendations to present to Governor Parsons about how the State of Missouri can number one address the homeless veteran issue, but also make a committed plan to end veteran homelessness in the State of Missouri.” Ted Donaldson, Chairman, VFW Employment & Homeless Veterans Committee

The retired Air Force veteran says it’s an honor to be named to the position. And says the Joplin area is blessed to have a number of organizations already working together to help homeless veterans.