Local man helps tame car fire, two people suffer minor burns

A car fire inside a Jasper County auto body shop injuries two people.

This morning just before 10 a.m., Joplin and Carl Junction fire departments were called to Tim’s Body & Glass for a fire. Officials say an employee was doing some welding work on a car when the fire started. A worker at an auto dealership next door saw smoke coming from the shop and immediately ran over to help.

“I ran in, told my boss, we grabbed some fire extinguishers. Ran next door, when we got over there a Denali was like engulfed in flames,” said Gerald Parker, helped put out fire.

After getting the fire mostly controlled, Parker towed the car out of the shop to prevent further damage to the building. Two employee’s were treated on scene for minor burns.