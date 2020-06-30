JOPLIN, Mo. — A local library is expanding access to its online offerings.

E-books have become more and more popular during the pandemic, giving readers more access to titles even when libraries and bookstores have been closed.

A state level grant of $74,000 means additions to the overdrive digital library.

Overdrive handles online lending services for the Joplin library, as well as Carthage, Neosho and hundreds of others throughout Missouri.

The service allows borrowers to instantly access e-books for free through their library card.