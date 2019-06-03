Local libraries help students prevent “summer slide”

Two local libraries are offering free library cards to children to help students avoid the “summer slide.”

Children can receive a free summer library card at the Joplin Public Library and Webb City Public Library. The card allows anyone 18-years-old and under from any state to check out materials from either library until the end of July.

The U.S. Department of Education suggests that students who don’t read during their summer vacation see their reading abilities stagnate or decline. However, summer reading can help children stay on track before the next school year begins.

For more details on library services, check out the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/WebbCityLibrary/

https://www.facebook.com/joplinpubliclibrary/