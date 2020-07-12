Local lemonade stand is raising money for Christian Heady

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Also at the event, a young girl is selling lemonade to help Christian Heady, a Webb City child, that has been diagnosed with cancer.

Emmy’s Lemonade Stand originally started out in Cassville, selling cold drinks to her community and has since raised more than $1,500.

Saturday her goal is to sell a couple thousand dollars worth of lemonade to help Christian Heady.

Emmy Clevenger and Mandy Clevenger, Emmy’s Lemonade Stand, says, “We’ve been able to help local people. We know as a family what a financial hardship can do. And so if we can, our ultimate goal is to get $10,000, which in a month she has raised over half of that already. People have really just been amazing.”

Barbie has even reached out to Emmy’s Lemonade Stand to donate dolls to children’s hospitals.

For more information on this young entrepreneurs lemonade stand, we have a provided a link here.