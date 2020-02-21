Local leaders meet to discuss Medicaid expansion

JOPLIN, Mo — Numerous health organizations all gather discussing medicaid expansion in the state of Missouri.

Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital as well as, civic, city and faith leaders all met in Joplin.

They were discussing their support to put Medicaid expansion on the November ballot.

The group, Healthcare For Missouri, estimates expanding Medicaid would provide coverage to more than 230,000 adults in Missouri.

Most of which work jobs that don’t provide health coverage, often referred to as the working poor.

Paula Baker, President & C.E.O., Freeman Health System, said, “Often times people are forced to choose between healthcare and food or rent, this is a tragedy in our state, we really need to expand Medicaid to help these people who try really hard every single day.”

Healthcare For Missouri has collected more than 75% of the 172,000 signatures required for submission to the Secretary of State’s Office.

