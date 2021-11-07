Local leader in Law Enforcement to head Kansas Sheriff Association

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A local leader in law enforcement has a new role to help make the state of Kansas a little safer.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association has named Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves as the organizations newest president.



Sheriff Groves will be taking over for Sheriff Cole Presley of Graham County who served as president since 2019.



Groves hopes to continue the association’s efforts to protect Kansans through initiatives and upcoming legislation.

“The whole objective of sheriff’s offices throughout the state is to serve the citizens in our respective counties,” says Groves, “and we can do that in a couple ways, by making sure the law enforcement within those counties are receiving great and adequate training and also making sure that the victims of crimes in those counties are being properly served.”

Sheriff Groves will serve as president for one year before passing the position to the sheriff of Ford County.