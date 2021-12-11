Local law enforcement hosts “Shop with a Cop”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local law enforcement are making the holidays brighter for families in need.

Saturday morning the Joplin Police Department and the Seneca Police Department held its annual “shop with a cop” event at the South Rangeline Walmart.

200 children went on a shopping spree with more than 50 police officers.

Each child picked out 100-dollars worth of presents throughout the store.

“It’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun for all the kids and being able to hangout with law enforcement in a good situation,” Candice Harper, Participating Parent.

“From the police officer perspective we get a lot of joy out of this. Pairing up with these kids and seeing them go out and buying toys. Or even going out and buying things for a little brother or little sister just warms your heart,” said Captain William Davis, with The Joplin Police Department.

Local churches, businesses and civic organizations donated to this years Shop With a Cop fundraiser.