Local law enforcement hosts pancake feed for an injured officer

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A pancake feed was held for a Webb City police officer this morning to help cover his medical expenses.

Sergeant Brian Ward and his two-year-old son, Knox, were struck by a drunk driver recently while on a family trip in Florida.

Both have since been released from the hospital, and are back home recovering.

Local law enforcement organized the feed and invited the community out donate what they could.

They say it’s the least they could do to help support one of their own.

Alvin Peavler, Lieutenant, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, says, “This one hit home for us, so that is why we are wanting to do our part to help him out.”

There was no goal set for the fundraiser.

Lt. Peavler says they are just happy to see the community come out and support.