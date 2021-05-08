JASPER COUNTY — Local law enforcement held an event to help build relationships within their community.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held their ninth annual community Safety Day Saturday.

There was plenty of food and face painting, along with gun safety training, and a swat team and K-9 demo.

The sheriff’s office says this is a great way to build relationships with the people they serve.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, says, “One of the most important things we do in law enforcement is to have a relationship with our community and this is one of the ways that we can do that and have some fun at the same time.”

Shayla Boyd, says, “All I’ve done is the game of shooting in there and I’ve been on the bounce house.”

The sheriff’s office partnered with Dyno Nobel, who provided free food for the event.