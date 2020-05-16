MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — As more people start to head out on the water, local law enforcement is preparing to respond to calls for help.

Jacob Leake, Corporal, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, said, “Yeah, the river being up a little bit and the rain coming down, it’s more realistic training.”

Local law enforcement and first responders braved the elements and swollen rivers for water rescue training.

Michael Hall, McDonald County Sheriff, said, “Several of us just wanted to get together and kind of get some practice in with the boats with some swift water rescue.”

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management hosted this training that was the first of it’s kind in the county.

“This is the first time for us doing this kind of training, usually you just get training as you go and this is an awesome opportunity to be able to do this in a more controlled environment,” said Leake.

Instructors set up real-life scenarios using cones, ropes, and even live-people in the water to make the training similar to a potential situation they could encounter.

“The rope is basically trying to trying to get as close as we can to the rope without crossing that imaginary line and then going from one side of the river to the other just using the motor,” said Hall.

Because when the waters start to rise, you never know when these life-saving tips will come in handy.

“With all the flooding and stuff that we have normally with all the rain that we’ve been getting lately, I figure we’ll probably be doing a lot of water rescues in the near future and us being able to get out here and practice today without having to worry about other people, other than just our crew, makes it a lot easier,” Leake.