JOPLIN, Mo. — Local karate students are helping clean up Joplin.

Erron Wright, Owner of Goo’s Dojo, brought students from his karate classes to help clean up the community Saturday.

He says the teaching of martial arts is about respect and accountability, something an event like a community cleanup helps prioritize.

Erron Wright, Sensei, says, “We had declared a war on litter back in the spring and in the spring, in a few communities, we picked up two truckloads of trash and covered over 40 blocks.”

Garett Freeman, Karate Student, says, “I think it’s good to help the community out and I wish people would stop smoking and littering and making this world a horrible place.”

Wright says he is grateful to the city of Joplin for supplying a dumpster and Osborn Paper Company for supplying trash bags for Saturday’s event.