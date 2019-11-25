Local Joplin educator awarded the Excellence in Education Award

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) – Dr. Kerry Sachetta of Joplin Schools was recognized with the Excellence in Education Award by Cognia, formerly AdvancED, during the 2019 Midwest Region Cognia Connect Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Sachetta was also recognized at the Southwest Centers Celebration of Schools for the District Outstanding Achievement Awards for his work with Cognia.

He will be recognized for these honors at the November 26th, 2019 Board of Education meeting.

Nominations for this award were received from a variety of sources including volunteers, Engagement Review team members, Lead Evaluators, Field Consultants, Cognia Advisory Committee members, and staff.

Regional Director for Cognia, Dr. Hopkins emphasized “Dr. Sachetta’s impressive nature, as he demonstrates exemplary leadership in his actions as an assistant superintendent of operations for Joplin Schools. 25 years in education with 12 years in the public sector prior to that, Dr. Sachetta contributes to the success of others in many ways.”

Dr. Hopkins continues to say “One of his most impressive accomplishments, however, is one that is personal and so inspiring – featured in the Joplin Globe, which described his 57-year search for his biological family. After extensive research, he found them in Ireland, France, and Italy and was able to connect with them in person and now has a relationship with his family.”

Cognia is a non-profit continuous improvement organization that conducts rigorous, on-site reviews of a variety of educational institutions and provides resources, tools, and support to education leaders across the globe to ensure all learners realize their full potential.

Parents and interested community members can learn more about Cognia at www.cognia.org.