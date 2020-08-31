Local jail is now a historic place

MCDONALD COUNTY — The McDonald County Jail is added to the national register of historic places.

The Missouri Advocacy Council on Historic Preservation voted to place the old McDonald County Jail on a nomination list to be recognized as a historic site.

The Missouri State Preservation Office says the jail has officially been listed in the national register of historic places now.

This designation is the third for McDonald County.

The other two are the Iron Bridge in Powell and the Historic Courthouse on the Square in Pineville.