VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A local jail is considering using a new option for non-lethal force.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is testing pepper balls on jail staff.

The effect is similar to pepper spray causing irritation to the eyes and nose, but comes from balls shot out of a gun.

The round is similar to a paint ball, but instead releases the pepper powder.

It wouldn’t replace other current options, which include tasers and bean bag rounds.