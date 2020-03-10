Local international students visit Oklahoma state capitol

MIAMI, Ok. – International students from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) recently visited the Oklahoma State Capitol to meet legislators and hear from guest speakers for International Student Recognition Day.

“International Student Recognition Day allowed us to network with other internationals studying in Oklahoma as we toured the state Capitol,” said Alex Pike, a sophomore business administration major from Canada. “It was fascinating to hear other’s stories and connect through our shared experience of coming to study in America. I feel a stronger connection to Oklahoma after learning more about its history and the plans for the state moving forward.”

NEO currently hosts 51 international students from 17 countries.

International Student Recognition Day was established to welcome the international population and celebrate the cultural, educational, and economic benefits international studies provide for both students and the state.