Local Humane Society is in the process of rehabilitating 9 dogs

PITTSBURG, KS – A local Humane Society is working to change the lives of several dogs.

The “SEK Humane Society” in Pittsburg is in the process of rehabilitating 9 dogs.

We should note, they are not the ones you see in the video above.

The 9 dogs are all a Chihuahua-Terrier mix, and were raised in a puppy mill in Kansas.

They were also kept away from other dogs and humans.

So they can’t be immediately adopted.

“We’re working tirelessly, every single day to work with them, we’re finally seeing some progress with them, we’re doing some treat beneficent programs to really start the positive correlation with humans even with moving with their cages.” Says Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society Director.

The Humane Society is working with the “Kansas Department of Agriculture” which approached them about rescuing the dogs.