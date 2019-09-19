Local hospitals work to expand Oklahoma Medicaid

“As hospital president, we see all too often, families struggling with the lack of health insurance,” explained Integris Grove and Miami president Jonas Rabel. “It really has a negative effect on their health and well being.”

To address the issue, Integris Grove and Miami are in full support of medicaid expansion in Oklahoma.

“It goes to the vote of people,” Rabel continued. “If this passes, it will provide additional health insurance to $200,000 people.”

They say approval will make for a stronger economy and well being for the state.

“Everyday we see patients who come into our emergency room patients, who, if they had the money for a doctor’s office visit, would be much better off. They could take care of their issues early on,” said Kristi Wallace with Integris. “Instead, when they don’t have money to visit a doctor, they tend to wait. and then they are seeking care in the highest-cost setting in the emergency room.”

But, there are some who oppose the issue due to what they say could be a financial burden on the state. We reached out to the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, who filed a petition against the expansion of Medicaid.

A representative tells us:

“Expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma would increase state costs and leave Oklahoma taxpayers with an enormous bill while simultaneously hurting the truly needy on Medicaid now.

“Instead, to help Oklahomans who have a tough time accessing care in rural areas, we should use money available from the state’s tobacco settlement payments to cover rural facility losses.” -Kaitlyn Finley, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs

“Our ultimate goal is to improve the health of the people and the communities that we serve and how we can do that is through Medicaid expansion,” Rabel explained.

For Medicaid expansion to be put on the November 2020 ballot, those in favor of the initiative are required to collect almost 177,000 signatures by October 28th at 5 pm.

Grove Integris will be collecting signatures on September 21st at their Rec Days event.