Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital and Freeman Heath System welcome the first baby girl and boy of 2020.

Natalie McCorkle, Ariyah’s Mother, said, “She’s a girl and she’s my last one.”

Natalie McCorkle gave birth to her fourth child on January 1st, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Her name is Ariyah Rose and she was born at 6:23 a.m.

“2020 is gonna be an incredible year like she is a blessing. It’s just kinda funny how everything happened, I’m super excited. Never thought I would have the New Years baby.”

About 5 hours later, a mother named Shampagne gave birth to a boy at Freeman Health System.

His name is Gabe.

April Willis and Heather Brannin are registered nurses at the hospital.

They say welcoming the first born baby of the year is an exciting time.

April Willis, Freeman Health System, said, “This time of year its always fun to kinda see the race to the finish line to see who will have that first baby here at Freeman.”

Both hospitals celebrated the births by giving the mother’s gift baskets.

Each filled with teddy bears, blankets, and trinkets for the baby.

Heather Brannin, Freeman Health System, said, “Super rewarding job being in that moment of new life.”

“Babies are blessings so no matter the circumstances just know that everything that is meant to be is gonna, gonna be,” said McCorkle.