JOPLIN, Mo. — Local hospitals are in desperate need of blood donations.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive at Mercy Hospital Carthage from 10:30 A.M. until 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

Right now hospitals are seeing a drop in donations because of vacations and coronavirus related issues.

CBCO supplies blood to 44 hospitals across the Four States and they have less than one day supply on the shelves.

To make an appointment go here