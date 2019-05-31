Local hospital serves special lunch for National Cancer Survivor Month

JOPLIN, Mo. - June is National Cancer Survivor Month and a Joplin hospital is getting an early start celebrating the patients who beat the odds.

Mercy Hospital Joplin served up a special lunch honoring those who got the dreaded diagnosis and made it through chemotherapy, radiation and more. Cancer survivor Mike Pence says the worst part of the process is finding out is the diagnosis itself.

"Today is the best part, to come and talk with survivors about your journey and some of your fun times and bad times. And give them hope," says Mike Pence, Cancer Survivor.

Pence has been diagnosed with both Lymphoma and Prostate Cancer in the past 14 years, but is now in remission.

