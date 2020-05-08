PARSONS, Ks. — A local homeless shelter is celebrating 10 years of serving the Parsons community.

Melissa Brown Founder and Director, Save Haven Outreach Mission, said, “504. 504 people have come through those doors.”

From the outside, it looks like a regular house.

But this home at 1112 South 24th Street has helped many people.

“We are a faith based non denominational, non-profit faith-based homeless shelter.”

Safe Haven Outreach Mission opened its doors May 7th 2010.

“I remember the day that we had our grand opening. I looked at my husband and I said this is really going to happen isn’t it.

They take in men, women, and families. Meeting their basic human needs, sharing the love of jesus, and helping them find housing and jobs.

“We have been so blessed over these last 10 years to get to know so many people and to be apart of their lives.”

They’ve helped 504 people with a 1 in 5 success rate. So why does she do it?

“I do it because he’s called me to do it and I also do it because anybody who happens to come through that door could be Jesus. And what would you do if Jesus showed up at your door? You’re going to show him the best of everything that you have.”

Right now they only have 8 beds, so in the coming months, Brown hopes to do a capital campaign to accommodate more families.