NEOSHO, Mo. — A local homeless ministry is working to open a new thrift store.

Just one week ago, a fire gutted a large portion of the Restoration Life Center Thrift Store building at 308 East Spring Street in Neosho.

Executive Director Karen Sprenkle says the contents inside the building are considered a total loss.

She says a new location for the thrift store will be announced sometime next week at which time they hope to be able to begin accepting clothing, furniture and furnishings donations.

The thrift store is the main source of funding for the emergency homeless shelter a few blocks away.

37 year old Joshua Love, who is charged with arson, stealing and property damage in connection with the fire will be arraigned on those charges in Newton County court on Monday.

If you’d like to make a donation to the center, you can mail it to P.O. Box 123, Neosho Missouri, 64850, Attention Karen.

You can also call 417-455-9393.