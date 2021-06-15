Local historians were recognized by Joplin’s Historic Preservation Commission

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin’s Historic Preservation Commission is recognizing local historians.

The commission presented awards to Joplin residents, businesses and a neighborhood.

The commission hopes the awards will inspire others to preserve more buildings.

“I personally feel that if we don’t recognize people for the things they do for community betterment, then maybe someday people will stop doing things. It’s all about community.” Says Jill Sullivan, Chair of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission.

Tuesday afternoon, the Joplin Historic Preservation commission gave out awards for the 2021 preservation awards.

The commission had a ceremony at City Hall to honor people, businesses and neighborhoods working to preserve historic buildings.

“Back in 2019 we decided to start a local awards program because we felt it’s very important to recognize people on a local level for all of the efforts that lead up to preserving a community so we established three different awards and they were each named for the person that received the first awards.” Says Sullivan.

Lori Haun and her husband Jeremy won the Jeff and Carolina Neal Award for renovating one of the two buildings they own at the 900 block of main. It was built in 1901.

They started renovations last spring and it took 14 months to complete the 6 apartment units with commercial business space on the bottom.

“Those two buildings were in such poor condition that we were concerned about them getting torn down or falling down. It’s really important for historic districts to retain their historic buildings because once the building falls, then the whole district could be removed from the historic register which eliminates tax credits and things like that that help incentivize doing the projects at all. By saving these two buildings we were able to help further save the whole neighborhood.” Says Haun.

The North Heights neighborhood was given the Murphysburg Award. It recognizes neighborhoods that work to preserve homes and history in Joplin.

“North Heights has done so much. In the last few years at least two homeowners in North Heights have worked with the commission and others to do extensive research on their homes to put them on the local landmark list.” Says Sullivan.

All recipients were nominated for the awards.

If anyone is interested in helping preserve Joplin landmarks click here.