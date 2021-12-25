Local health system helps small businesses with rapid testing

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local health system is working to make sure Southeast Kansas employees are staying safe.



The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has begun distributing COVID-19 home tests to area businesses.



This will be an ongoing partnership between the health system and the federal government.



The goal is to help spread the tests throughout the community and help businesses monitor its employees symptoms if they think it could be related to COVID-19.



“If they’re not feeling well or if they think they’ve been exposed, they can do this rapid home test, if it’s positive, then they still have to go to Community Health or the Health Department to get a more comprehensive test, but at least it’s a quick check to see whether or not they have the virus,” says Dawn McNay, CHCSEK Director of Development.



Any Kansas business wishing to get a supply of rapid tests can contact the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.