Local health system celebrates artwork from employees

A local health system celebrates the creativity of some of their workers.

Each year, the Freeman Health System holds a photography contest for employees. There’s no cash prize.

The top photos are enlarged and placed throughout Freeman Hospital West as well as other locations.

The top vote was a photo taken by Mark Craig. He works in biomedical services and snapped a photo of his grand daughter and her new friend at the Kansas City zoo.

Mark Craig said “Ready to go in and my grand daughter Kennedy climbed up on the bench there and I just mentioned to her that I think that giraffe is sticking his tongue out at you, and you know she wasn’t about to be outdone and so she responded just like that.”

Eleven other photos were selected out of hundreds of entries.

This is the 10th year for the event and only the second time Craig has entered the contest.