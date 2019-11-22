Local groups educate business about selling alcohol to minors

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri Working to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors and intoxicated people.

If a business is not careful about who they sell alcohol to, they could face civil or even criminal charges.

And a minor purchasing alcohol can get their driver’s license taken away.

I spoke with a facility manager who attended today’s training session and he says he’s grateful to learn what to do, to prevent it from happening.

Steven Bushnell of Ol’ Hickory Premium Smokehouse said, “Just eliminating those liabilities I think is important, it can ultimately cost you your business.”

“We would like to know the in’s and out’s and liabilities for our business so we can, not only educate ourselves but the rest of the employees work for us also protect our community.”

At the Responsible Beverage Service Training, Bushnell and other attendees are learning about Missouri state alcohol laws, what could happen to a business if it sells alcohol to minors, and how common alcohol-related injuries begin.

Anna Jones of Community Partnership of the Ozarks said, “We focus a lot as a society on not serving minors but I think not serving intoxicated persons is just as important because a lot of alcohol related injury in crashes or fights were people that were just over served.”

The most common mistake? Jones said, “They look at the picture and they look at the person without looking at any other information and go ahead with the sale.”

“Check the dates, check the picture, make sure its not expired, make sure that it hasn’t been tampered with before they complete a transaction especially with some that appears under the age of 30 and 40.”

The penalties of selling alcohol to minors could include a $1,000 dollar fine per sale and/or 1 year in jail.

Bushnell said, “It’s my responsibility to educate my own employees as to what those reliability are for the business.”

The class was a joint event — hosted by Community Partnership of The Ozarks in Springfield And The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri.