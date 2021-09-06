Local groups donate to Children’s Center in memory of children’s passing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two groups are giving back to an organization that helps abused and neglected children.

The Street Royalty Truck Club and 4 State Ministry Riders are accepting donations for the Children’s Center in Joplin.

The groups are holding a supply drive in honor of Christian heady and Simon Lindsey — two kids in our community who both recently passed away.

“I’m a parent, and most of my members are parents, so stuff when it comes to kids really hits us hard. In memory of them, we wanted to do something that benefitted children,” said Evelyn Goodan, Royalty Truck Club Director of Events and Marketing.

Clothes, non perishable snacks, school supplies, toys and hygiene products will all be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at Countryside Self Storage Monday through Saturday from now until October 21st.

To see the full list of items the Children’s Center needs, click here.