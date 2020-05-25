Local group hosts paddleboard demo

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Joplin Kayak and Canoe held its first paddleboard demo of 2020, providing a chance for families to safely enjoy the holiday weekend.

Located at King Jack Park in Webb City, attendees had an opportunity to learn from the experts and have some fun on the waters free of charge.

One of the instructors, Matt Brogan, said the paddleboards aren’t as difficult to ride as you may think, but he and his team are always ready to go outside.

Matt Brogan, Joplin Kayak and Canoe Admin, says, “This is a great way to exercise; it’s a great way to get outdoors. We’re keeping our social distancing in effect. We are kind of keeping things as clean as we can, but people are ready. It’s a beautiful day; it’s a holiday weekend. Our biggest thing is we want to get families out, enjoy the water, and be safe while they’re doing it.”