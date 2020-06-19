Local group focused on helping kids getting a change in leadership.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group focused on helping kids is getting a change in leadership.

Dale Peterson is retiring from his post in charge of Bright Futures for the Joplin School District.

He starting working with the program nine years ago, winding up as Director.

Peterson says he’ll miss working with the kids.

Dale Peterson, Bright Futures Director, said, “This has meant everything to me – I’ve enjoyed being able to know that I’ve made a difference in the lives of some kids. I’ve been able to help kids graduate on time, with a diploma.”

Sarah Coyne, Bright Futures Joplin, said, “His heart for the program is really strong and powerful – he puts his whole effort into making a difference for the kids who need it and he takes it really seriously.”

Peterson was recognized today following the Bright Futures meeting.

Sarah Coyne is taking over the position following his retirement.