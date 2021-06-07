Local Graduate receives the “George Washington Carver Birthplace Association Memorial Scholarship”

VERONA, MO – An area student has been honored for her work, both in and out of the classroom.

Kendra (Nun-garie) Nungaray, a graduate of “Verona High School,” is this year’s winner of the “George Washington Carver Birthplace Association Memorial Scholarship.”

The award is worth $1,000 this year, and is given annually to one area senior who embodies the qualities of Dr. Carver.

This year’s award was also dedicated to area author, historian, and long-time member of the “Carver Birthplace Association,” Kay Hively, who passes away a few months ago.

“Uh yeah, I really did, I wasn’t really expecting it, I’m really honored to have it, I really appreciate all the work they did.” Says Nungaray.

Nungaray will start classes this fall at “Crowder College’s” campus in Cassville. She hopes to get accepted into the school’s nursing program.