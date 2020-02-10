Local Girl Scout troops celebrate World Thinking Day in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Girl Scout troops from the four state area meet in Joplin in honor of an international event.

12 troops from 68 counties in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas met at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church to celebrate World Thinking Day.

Troops picked a country of interest to research and then presented on its culture to each visiting group.

The annual event is important for all Girl Scout troops because they get to learn about other nations together with other members.

Tina Franks, Troop 21125 says, “It’s always great for troops to get together and meet each other and have lots of time to share in the sisterhood that’s Girl Scouts, that way our older girls are teaching our younger girls all the valuable skills that they’ve learned from their career in Girl Scouts.”

Troop 21125 will be earning their WAGGGS World Thinking badge from Sunday’s event.

The badge will be shipped directly from England.