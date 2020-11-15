Local fundraiser helps women battling addictions and abuse

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday a Joplin church was hosting a fun event for a good cause.

One Church Joplin held its Third Annual “One Stop Holiday Shop.”

There was a $3 entry donation fee which is going towards “In His Hands Ministry” which helps women in the community.

There were dozens of local vendors on hand for the fundraiser, including Santa.

Event organizers says this fundraiser is their biggest and it help women break the cycle of addiction.

Samantha Williams, In His Hands Event Organizer, says, “We help women that are in cycles of addiction and abuse to break those addictions and learn their true identity and walk in the life that god intended them to walk in.”

It costs $17 a day to cover a woman’s expense while staying at “In His Hands Ministries.”