Local Franklin Technology Center senior wins $20,000 scholarship

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., Steve Ratliff of the University of Northwestern Ohio will be presenting Franklin Technology senior Jack Carter with a $20,000 scholarship.

Steven Ratliff is the Missouri Admissions Representative from the University of Northwestern Ohio, specifically the College of Applied Technologies.

Jack and his family traveled to Ohio this past November to participate in the National Scholarship Exam.

Each year, the University of Northwestern Ohio hosts the exam.

Jack scored the highest in the nation in the category of Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), which is the class he is currently enrolled in at the Franking Technology Center.

“This is the second year in a row a student from Franklin Technology Center has been the top performer on this National Exam, which speaks highly of the quality of instruction our teacher Mr. Smallwood provides,” said Mr. Steve Reed, Assistant Director. “It’s also gratifying to see students signing to a University and rewarded for your academic knowledge and skills.”



Jack also won a $10,000 scholarship for winning the Missouri State Skills USA competition last April and advanced to the National Competition this last summer, and was awarded an additional $10,000 scholarship for placing 2nd in the nation for the HVAC competition.



Mr. Reed stated “We are very proud of Jack and our program! Please come and attend Jack’s signing and show your support of FTC academics and the HVAC program.”

The event will take place at the Franklin Technology Center, 2220 Indiana Ave, Joplin, MO 64801.