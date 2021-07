JOPLIN, MO – An area former police chief isn’t staying retired for long.

Delmar Haase was a longtime officer with the “Joplin Police Department” and spent the last 16 years as chief in Carl Junction.

He announced his retirement a few weeks ago.

But now, he’s putting that law enforcement knowledge to use for a Joplin-based company called “Building Safe.”

It helps schools, churches, and organizations deal with crisis situations.

Haase will be the company’s “Vice President of Growth.”